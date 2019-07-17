Gutsche Engineering uses Kraiburg TPE Thermolast in innovative roof rail cover

Gutsche Engineering, a company that specialises in sophisticated vehicle components, is using Kraiburg’s range of TPE’s for its innovative roof rail cover.

The outstanding weather resistance from Kraiburg’s Thermolast compound provides Gutsche with a completely assembled cover with integrated seal for areas where the seal previously had to be mounted under the roof rail in a costly process.

Thermolast has also allowed Gutsche to bond ASA and TPE in multi-component injection moulding.

Martin Gutsche, Managing Director of Gutsche Engineering, said: “We were looking for a TPE for the seal that can be moulded directly onto the ASA hard component if the cover and will ensure permanent and reliable adhesion to this copolymer.”

“Another decisive factor was the TPE’s viscosity, which makes it possible to implement the thin lip sealing geometry without imprints on the hard components by using the lowest mould cavity pressures possible.”

“Along with tool technology and the moulding concept, the TPE’s processing and product properties also played a significant role in achieving the required component quality.”

Matthias Michl, from Kraiburg TPE, said: “Exterior covers are applications that are becoming an increasingly important part of Kraiburg TPE’s business. Kraiburg TPE is further expanding its portfolio to meet the growing demand for high-quality surfaces combined with polar adhesion and high weather resistance.”

“Kraiburg TPE is setting new standards in exterior applications with new compounds that above all provide a precise surface texture in combination with improved adhesion to PMMA and ASA.”