Henkel includes “Social Plastic” in its packaging

Henkel is collaborating with social enterprise Plastic Bank, with the goal of collecting plastic waste before it enters the ocean and as part of the partnership three plastic collection centres in Haiti were opened this year.

At the collection centres in Haiti, the local population can return collected plastic waste and exchange it for money, goods, or services.

The collected plastic is sorted, processed and then integrated into recycling value chains as Social Plastic.

Experts from Laundry & Home Care’s packaging development department successfully integrated the recycled plastic in 25,000 bottles for laundry and cleaning products.

Henkel has set itself the objective to explore ways of incorporating Social Plastic into its own product packaging to further promote a circular economy.

The company aims to use 35 percent recycled plastic for its consumer goods products in Europe and by 2025, 100 percent of the packaging will be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

“We are very pleased with the initial pilot projects of integrating Social Plastic in our packaging. The packaging fulfilled all quality criteria and thus, the products successfully entered the market,” said Vineet Varman, Packaging Manager for Laundry Care.

“We want to include even more Social Plastic in our product packaging in the future.”