Henkel introduces recyclable black plastic packaging

Henkel, in collaboration with its supplier Ampacet, is developing an innovative solution for black plastic packaging that is fully recyclable.

The new packaging material uses an alternative carbon-free black colour, enabling used bottles to be integrated back into the value chain.

It will be introduced for black bottles of toilet cleaning products under the Bref brand in May, followed by further Henkel products over the course of the year.

Vineet Varman, Head of the International Packaging Development for Special Detergents at Henkel Laundry and Home Care, said: “Recognised that black bottles are one of the central challenges when it comes to recyclability of used packaging, we want to be part of the solution.”

“The new material will contribute to closing the loop of plastic packaging in a sustainable way. Our joint development projects across all our three business units underline Henkel’s commitment to sustainable packaging and to drive progress towards a circular value chain.”