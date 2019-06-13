Henry Bell launches recyclable packaging for its Wild Bird Food range

Henry Bell, the family-owned pet and wild bird food producer, is launching recyclable packaging for its new Henry Bell Wild Bird Food range which will be available next month.

The company estimates that over 10 million packs of bird food, largely from unrecyclable materials, are sold in the UK every year. As a result, the company wanted to develop a design that was both eye-catching but also mindful of the environment. It approached Tyler Packaging, a specialist supplier of paper and plastic packaging who provided an innovative recycling solution.

Polyethylene single source polymer laminate, a structure developed exclusively by Tyler Packaging has been used as the material across the range. It is easy to recycle as it can be re-granulated back into its original form. Furthermore, it also protects the integrity of the elements inside each bag.

Adam Kay, Sales & Technical Director from Tyler Packaging, said: “After years of research we’ve engineered a packaging with a mono structure that is easy to recycle and satisfies requirements around functionality. We’re delighted to see Henry Bell Wild Bird Food range launching our eco-packaging solution to the UK market.”