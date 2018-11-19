Hexaflex develops breathable body protectors with the help of Kraiburg TPE

Hexaflex has developed a patented padding technology based on hexagonal-pyramidal shapes moulded with TPE.

The company says the thermoplastic elastomer compound from Kraiburg TPE provides the flexibility, light weight and full articulation characteristics of the modular system that lends itself to a myriad of shock and vibration absorbing applications.

The lightweight material combination acts as a second skin, and the Hexaflex padding with its interlocking shapes in THERMOLAST K is fully articulated to follow body motion while ensuring maximum shock absorption.

× Expand Hexaflex

The company says, important for customers is the ease of recycling as well as the absence of substances of very high concern (SVHC) in the compound.

Following its successful use in dorsal protectors, Hexaflex is planning to extend the technology to other sportswear in the future, including knee and elbow pads for activities such as skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing and horseback riding.

The company also sees broad application possibilities in personal protection equipment, from helmet inserts to breathable harnesses, as well as in anti-vibration floor padding and various healthcare products.