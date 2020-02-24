HEXPOL creates biobased TPE bike bottle for VAUDE

HEXPOL has developed a customised biobased TPE from the Dryflex Green series, and has put it into use on a bicycle bottle mouthpiece for outdoor equipment manufacturer VAUDE.

The Bike Bottle Organic has been made part of VAUDE’s Green Shape portfolio of eco-friendly products made from sustainable materials.

Clément Affholder, Manager for Innovation in Materials and Plastic Engineering at VAUDE, said: “For VAUDE, the idea behind the bicycle bottle was to shift reliance from fossil to renewable resources.”

“We want to support a biobased circular economy and improve the ecological footprint of an article that all frequent bikers need to have. Thanks to Dryflex Green TPEs, VAUDE was able to manufacture a technical component, in this case a soft valve, from biobased material.”

“It is an important step forward that helps minimise the environmental impact of consumer goods and at the same time shows that renewable resources can be used in high-performance products.”