HEXPOL TPE launches high-performance cable compounds

HEXPOL TPE has developed new materials for cable sheathing applications.

The compounds are designed to meet the highest levels of durability, performance and human safety and have been developed due to increasing demands on power and telecommunications infrastructure.

The range, which is marketed under the brand DRYFLEX(r) CABLE, includes grades based on different polymer chemistries, including EVA, TPE and TPV technologies.

The Dryflex Cable range includes Low Smoke Halogen Free (LSHF) or Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH) flame retardant compounds.

They are designed to offer enhanced flame retardant properties with low smoke and low toxicity and the compounds are RoHS, SVHC and REACH compliant and halogen-free according to IEC 60754 Part 1/2.

Mark Clayton, Managing Director at HEXPOL TPE's UK site, said: "The challenge we set ourselves was to develop materials that exceed global standards for reliability and durability, combined with the lowest toxicity and smoke levels for human safety. With our new grades we offer market leading performance with high levels of customisation and easy processing".

One example compound for low voltage power or data cable applications is Dryflex Cable 52180 N. While Dryflex Cable 51898 N was developed for demanding applications requiring increased thermal and fluid resistance.The Dryflex Cable compounds, as with PVC, can be processed using standard extrusion equipment.

The compounds are fully recyclable and any production waste can be reprocessed.

Dryflex Cable compounds provide added security in areas of high human occupancy, where people need to be evacuated quickly and safely. They can also be used in restricted areas containing expensive or sensitive equipment.