High-heat resins from SABIC aimed at mini-electronics and sensors

SABIC has launched a series of high-clarity, high-heat, injection mouldable polycarbonate copolymer resins.

Lexan CXT resins offer a balance of high temperature resistance, high flow and excellent colour stability under extreme moulding conditions, with a high refractive index.

Lexan CXT resins could be applied to lenses and small sensors that detect visible light, or for healthcare goods, as face shields with silicone rubber.

With Vicat B120 softening temperatures as high as 190°C and glass transition temperatures (Tg) of up to 195°C, Lexan CXT resins can provide converters with the potential to injection mould parts that can withstand demanding assembly processes, such as cold reflow or wave soldering onto printed circuit boards. Parts will also stand up to prolonged exposure to high service temperatures.

Lexan CXT resins, which can have a refractive index (RI) over 1.6 as well as high transparency (greater than 89 per cent in the visible and infrared spectra at a thickness of one mm), can help enable the production of very small lenses (such as those used in mobile phones) that can be assembled onto a PCB that then goes through various soldering operations. The very good thermal stability of the Lexan CXT resins can help prevent deformation or discoloration.

Joshua Chiaw, Director at SABIC, said: “The launch of this new portfolio is the result of us taking heed of the current and future needs of our key customers in different segments and then implementing key innovations in resin and product technology to respond to these challenges.”