House of Marley shakes up the plastic-driven consumer electronics market at CES 2019

At CES 2019 The House of Marley, high-end audio manufacturer, sought to shake up the plastic-driven consumer electronics market with several new products.

The company says its new Together Mini smart speaker with Google Assistant has used the “highest percentage of sustainable materials of any Google Assistant speaker”.

The company utilised natural bamboo, recyclable aluminum, and Marley's 'Rewind' fabric composed of organic cotton, organic hemp, and recycled plastic rPET to create the more sustainable product.

House of Marley Get Together Mini with Google Assistant

Also made from Marley's 'Rewind' fabric, Liberate Air, the company’s new wireless and eco-conscious Bluetooth earbuds, contain used bamboo, natural wood fibre composite and are IPX4-rated for rain and sweat resistance.

The earbuds and charging case are made of recycled PET fabric, bamboo and natural wood fibre.

Among other products unveiled at the event, the Stir It Up Wireless turntable, has also been crafted using bamboo, REWIND fabric, and recyclable aluminium.

“This year, we are taking our signature eco-conscious and recyclable materials and incorporating them into a number of brand firsts, from smart speaker technology and true wireless earbuds to our new flagship over-ear performance headphones,” said Josh Poulsen, House of Marley director of product development, in a press release.

“As we look ahead, we are going to be offering even more convenient connectivity for the way we listen to music. We are excited to be bringing a new feeling of innovation to the market through our sustainable materials and craftsmanship in a way that continues to redefine the CE audio space.”