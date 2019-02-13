HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited selects LyondellBasell’s Spheripol technology for its new PP plant in India

LyondellBasell has announced its fifth generation Spheripol technology has been selected by HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) for a 500 KT per year plant in Bathinda, India.

LyondellBasell is a leading licensor of polypropylene and polyethylene technologies with more than 280 polyolefin process licences.

Jim Seward, Vice President for Technology, Business and Sustainability at LyondellBasell, said: “Recognised companies such as HMEL select the Spheripol process because of the technology’s low capital and operating costs, broad product capability and excellent operability.”

“The Spheripol process has maintained its leadership over two decades through continuous process and product innovation. The selection of Spheripol technology allows customers to enhance and diversify significantly their PP target product portfolio.”