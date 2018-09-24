Hugs & Co upcycle waste tyre tread into luxury footwear

Hugs & Co has used upcycled waste tyre tread for its new TS1 driving loafer.

The Driving Loafer traditionally combines a classic loafer with a flexible rubber studded sole that is not made for a huge amount of wear. By incorporating tyre into the sole, the familiar low profile style has greater durability and grip whilst creating a new use for what otherwise would be a waste material.

The TS1 repurposes tyres and the process produces a tenth of the CO2 that new soles would to make.

× Expand Hugs & Co Tyre Sole Driving Loafers

The company says the upcycled components do not compromise, rather they improve the quality of the driving loafer through enhanced durability and grip, retaining the classic style yet creating the next generation of the original hybrid shoe.

Benjie Davis, Designer and co-founder of Hugs & Co, said: “The words upcycled and repurposed previously haven't been associated with luxury fashion items, here at Hugs & Co. we’re taking steps to change that with the TS1 driving loafer.”

Hugo Davis, Designer and co-founder of Hugs & Co, added: “All too often the decision to select environmentally conscious components leads to a compromise in quality, here it actually enhances the product.”