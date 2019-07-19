Huhtamaki launches new compostable double wall cup

Huhtamaki has launched its new compostable Bioware Impresso double walled hot cup.

The cup utilises sustainable 100 per cent PEFC certified paperboard with a plant based coating on the inside.

As with all of Huhtamaki’s Impresso double wall cups, the innovative design means the cup uses up to 25 per cent less material than most other double or triple walled cups on the market.

This reduces the weight of packaging without compromising on performance.

Becci Eplett, Marketing Manager for Huhtamaki Foodservice UK, said: “We are experts in both cup design and manufacture, and our latest innovation adds a compostable double wall cup to the Bioware range with our unique Impresso outer wrap that feels good to hold and provides enhanced insulation.”

“The compostable Impresso has EN13432 certification which means that it is compostable at approved composting facilities.”

“The hot drinks market is extremely competitive and customers are looking for environmentally sound choices. For those with access to industrial composting, Huhtamaki’s Impresso cup is the ideal solution.”

“Our new Impresso cup offers the perfect solution for an operator to deliver an excellent drinking experience as well as a product that is made from PEFC paperboard, with a plant-based lined that is certified as compostable.”