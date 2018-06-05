Huhtamaki trial new fibre based ready meal packaging

A trial version of a renewable fibre based ready meal packaging has started testing with two Italian style ready meals at a UK retail chain.

Huhtamaki has developed this new packaging concept in partnership with Södra and Saladworks in an EU-funded project called FRESH.

The trial is part of a project aimed at developing a bio-based ready meal package for the UK market, offering a viable alternative to black plastic packaging, which is problematic for the waste processers' lasers that identify materials for recycling.

The new material feels like cardboard and is made of fibre derived from Forest Stewardship Council certified sources.

Steve Davey at Huhtamaki, said: "We hope this novel solution will be well received and that this project will be a tipping point for the adoption of bio-based packages in this segment. We know that alternatives based on renewable materials are needed.”

Catrin Gustavsson, Senior Vice President of Innovation and New Business at Södra,added: "Both producers and consumers are demanding alternatives to plastic packaging. The material Durapulp is a renewable alternative and suitable for sensitive substances such as food.”