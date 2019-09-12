Hunter and Stella McCartney collaborate to launch sustainable vegan wellie boot

Stella McCartney and Hunter have collaborated to launch a sustainable vegan wellie boot.

The new rubber boot has been made using sustainably-sourced natural rubber along with a material called Yulex, which is a natural rubber harvested from rubber trees making the wellie entirely vegan.

× Expand Hunter/Stella McCartney

As reported by the Independent, the rubber used in the boot has been sourced from sustainably-managed, certified forests in Guatemala, which Stella McCartney says guarantees that “no rainforests were culled to farm the trees used and protecting the wellbeing of workers and local communities."

The brands claim that the material, Yulex used in the stretch sock inside the boot, generates 80 per cent less climate-altering carbon dioxide but is almost identical to neoprene in terms of its strength and elasticity.

The boots were showcased on the runway in Paris as part of Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter 2019 collection.