Huntsman delivers new dimension in 3D printing with IROPRINT additive manufacturing materials

Global chemical company Huntsman has outlined details of a new range of additive manufacturing materials that it has developed, which are set to address emerging needs in the 3D printing industry.

Huntsman’s IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform contains three different kinds of urethane-based materials, which can be 3D printed using a variety of additive manufacturing methods including sterolithography, high-speed sintering, and fused filament fabrication.

Initially, Huntsman is launching the IROPRINT materials in the global footwear and sports industry, and longer-term plans to roll the IROPRINT platform out across a much wider range of applications and industries.

The IROPRINT portfolio consists of IROPRINT R resins, IROPRINT R powders, and IROPRINT F filaments, which have all been optimised for the production of footwear components and are easy to use and print, offering advanced abrasion resistance, elongation, and tear strength.

Stephane Peysson, Global Business Development Manager at Huntsman Polyurethanes, said: “Our innovation incubation team worked in close cooperation with end-users and industry leaders to develop our IROPRINT additive manufacturing product portfolio.”

“Together, we looked closely at what makes a good 3D printing material, and what’s been missing from the market to date. We believe that launch of our IROPRINT additive manufacturing portfolio fills a gap that exists a range of functional, durable, yet softer 3D printing materials, which are technology agnostic, and both economical and easy to print, whatever your preferred production technique.”

“Ahead of the launch of the range, we’ve been building relationships with key technology partners, which in turn work with some of the biggest footwear brands in the world. Further down the line we see huge opportunities for our IROPRINT additive manufacturing materials in other sectors of the 3D printing market, from components for the automotive industry to objects for IoT applications.”

“It is an incredibly exciting time to be in the additive manufacturing market, with estimates suggesting the sector is set to grow by more than 20 per cent by 2024. We look forward to discussing the launch of our IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform with anyone actively involved in 3D printing at K Show in October.”