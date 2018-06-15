Huntsman launches ACOUSTIFLEX HFI technology to enhance acoustic comfort in cars

Huntsman says it has developed a new polyurethane technology for noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) applications that can deliver outstanding acoustic performance without compromising foam quality or line processing speeds.

ACOUSTIFLEX HFI technology is the latest product in Huntsman’s portfolio of ACOUSTIFLEX polyurethane systems for automotive NVH applications.

ACOUSTIFLEX materials offer distinct processing advantages over other acoustic materials including faster demould times, which means better part production rates can be achieved.

The technologies also work well with water-based release agents, eliminating the need for solvents, satisfying EHS and sustainability concerns.

“ACOUSTIFLEX HFI technology is the latest addition to a portfolio of acoustic products that are renowned for their performance but also for the ease with which they can be integrated into existing production processes," said Johan Peters, Global Account Manager Acoustics and NVH at Huntsman.

"This combination enables automotive original equipment manufacturers and their customers to benefit from a reduction in part production costs without compromising performance.”

Huntsman’s ACOUSTIFLEX technologies are available as full systems or as an isocyanate for self-formulators.