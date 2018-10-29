Huntsman launches new DaltoPIR XHFR insulation technology

Huntsman Polyurethanes has developed a new fire-rated PIR based foam insulation for composite panels.

DaltoPIR XHFR insulation technology was launched at the PPA-Europe / IFBS Panels and Profiles conference.

Huntsman’s solid new DaltoPIR insulation technology is fully integrated into a novel product portfolio, which contains a range of different foam systems for various laminator conditions and fire rating standards.

“With excellent thermal properties, our patented DaltoPIR insulation technology delivers optimal fire and smoke properties without compromising on processing performance or durability,” said Kurt Jander, Sales Leader Insulation Systems at Huntsman.

“In this way, panel producers can be assured that they are using the right systems available to create solid performance, in the most efficient way possible.”

Huntsman says its new DaltoPIR insulation technology offers a different viscosity build up in rising foam, which enables more stable and consistent processing, helping panel producers achieve better panel planarity and quicker line speed.

The resulting foam has low friability, which contributes positively to the long-term properties of the panels.

In his conference presentation, Kurt outlined the solid results achieved in durability tests, where panels were subjected to long temperature cycles and aesthetic properties were continuously monitored.