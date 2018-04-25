Huntsman launches novel additive to enhance polypropylene coatability

Huntsman Performance Products has developed an advanced additive technology, designed to increase the surface energy and polarity of thermoplastic polyolefins including polypropylene.

The ELASTAMINE XPM additive, introduced for the first time at Chinaplas this week,is said to represent a new technical approach to enhancing the coatability of polyolefins.

Thermoplastic polyolefins are widely used across automotive, packaging and electronics applications, however their low surface energy and hydrophobicity can require the use of special coatings and treatments.

Added to thermoplastic polyolefin resins, ELASTAMINE XPM additive is intended to help eliminate the need to prime the surface of polyolefins with adhesion promotors. This, says Huntsman, gives the product the potential to save plastic producers time and costs, as well as fitting with the drive for leaner, more efficient manufacturing processes.

The ELASTAMINE XPM is suitable for compounders, car bumper manufacturers, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), home appliance OEMs and plastic packaging firms.

Vincent Chen, Marketing Manager, APAC Polymer Modification at Huntsman and Professor Zhang Yong, from the School of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Shanghai Jiao Tong University will discuss the development of ELASTAMINE XPM additive and its key features at Chinaplas.

Visitors to the Huntsman’s stand at Chinaplas will also be able to see a car bumper prototype sample made of a polypropylene resin modified with ELASTAMINE XPM additive at Booth K62 in Hall 6.2.