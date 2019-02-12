Huntsman steps up technical support for global footwear customers with new equipment investments

Global chemical company Huntsman has announced it has completed a series of equipment investments to boost the R&D services it offers to footwear producers and their manufacturing partners.

To enrich its work across the entire footwear value chain and create fully equipped testing and prototyping environments across Asia, the Americas and Europe, Huntsman has recently purchased machines that give it extra technical support capabilities in the field of polyurethane casting, direct-on production, multi-section injection moulding, and TPU injection moulding.

Jim McCloud, Americas Footwear Sales Manager at Huntsman, said: “Many of the footwear companies we work with are big global brands. These companies want their material suppliers to have a similar geographic footprint, not just in terms of people, production and supply, but also for the delivery of innovation services and technical support.”

“Our recent investments have been made with the needs of these customers in mind. Standardising the equipment we have in place, across all three regions, gives our customers, large and small, peace of mind that we can replicate their manufacturing set up anywhere in the world and get new collaborative projects up and running, quickly and efficiently.”