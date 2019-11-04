Huntsman to unveil two new soft, flexible Iroprint materials at Formnext

Huntsman will unveil two new urethane-based 3D printing materials at Formnext; IROPRINT F 80112 filament and IROPRINT R 1801 resin.

The materials are the latest products to be announced in the company’s IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform.

IROPRINT F 80112 filament is a shore A78 TPU, and the softest and most flexible material in the IROPRINT range.

Made from a polyether-based TPU, it is designed for FFF and other forms of extrusion-based printing, and is suitable for use in the production of footwear, hoses and gaskets, robotic grippers, seals, and other rubber-like applications.

IROPRINT R 1801 resin is a radiation-cured, one-component PU-based resin that is optimised for easy processing via SLA digital light processing, and other radiation-curing printing methods.

Stephane Peysson, Global Business Development Manager at Huntsman Polyurethanes, said: “Our IROPRINT additive manufacturing platform is built on a solid foundation of application knowledge.”

“Over the last three years, we’ve taken an agile, open, and collaborative approach to innovation, working closely with like-minded partners, customers, and product designers to develop a range of materials that can help meet functionality, productivity, scalability, and cost-requirements.”

“Traditionally, urethane-based 3D printing materials are stiff and brittle, and largely aimed at prototyping projects or small-scale tasks. IROPRINT materials are different, as they are optimised to increase the adoption of 3D printing in mass manufacturing applications.”

“As we continue to build our ecosystem of 3D printing partners, we look forward to talking to key players in the global additive manufacturing community at Formnext, and explaining what our IROPRINT product platform has to offer.”