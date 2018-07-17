Hygiene revolution assisted by Biomaster technology

A German company has designed a sanitary innovation that it believes will banish unhygienic and unsightly toilet brushes.

Standard toilet brushes often distribute germs, spreading bacteria easily.

The WC-STICK is not used for cleaning the toilet, but for the hygienic removal of residues immediately after use.

It has a disposable tip which can be used to remove residue then you eject it and flush it away.

The WC-STICK applicator contains inbuilt Biomaster antimicrobial technology and when bacteria encounters the Biomaster surface it is unable to replicate and therefore dies.

The active agent in Biomaster is built into the device during the manufacturing process enabling the protection to last for the useful lifetime of the product.

The high performance hygienic materials used in the manufacture of WC-STICK are part of the ALBIS PLASTIC ALPERFORM product series.