ICL Tech recognised in GO Excellence in Public Procurement Awards Scotland 2020

ICL Tech Ltd has been announced as a finalist in the Government Opportunities (GO) Excellence in Public Procurement Awards Scotland 2020.

The company is one of nine finalists in the ‘COVID-19 Outstanding Response Award (Private Sector Organisations)’ and the winner will be announced at a virtual ceremony on 6 November 2020.

The achievement recognises the success of the company’s TechPPE division which was set up to help the NHS and keyworkers at the outset of the pandemic.

The Glasgow-based plastics manufacturer’s early innovative response ensured over 250,000 reusable face shields were dispatched to 10 NHS Trusts and 28 care homes.

With a 3-day turnaround, the company switched its operations to design, prototype and manufacture a new face shield for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital. The innovative design was guided and approved by Alder Hey clinicians, and subsequently rolled out to NHS hospitals across Scotland and the UK.

“As a manufacturer, we hoped we could play a small part in helping Scottish NHS workers get the essential PPE needed to do their jobs safely while sustaining our workforce and the local economy in the short term. Our team achieved this, and more, creating new relationships and opportunities across the Scottish and UK commercial, healthcare and public sector landscape,” said said Mark McCracken, ICL Tech Ltd’s General Manager.

“To be a finalist in the GO Awards Scotland is welcome recognition of our capabilities as a Scottish manufacturer to quickly adapt and support the NHS during an unprecedented procurement challenge.”