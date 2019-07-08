IML Barrier labels collaborates with Ella Cappuccino

Verstraete Barrier IML labels supplies Ella Cappuccino espresso capsules with its oxygen barrier IML labels.

The IML oxygen barrier labels prevent oxygen from entering the packaging, extending the shelf life and the aroma of the cappuccino.

Joe Kaddoum, Regional Manager for Middle East & Africa, said: “Verstraete IML has developed two types of Barrier labels. Light and oxygen barrier labels. The latter guarantees exceptional storage qualities of the Ella Cappuccino with a special EVOH layer. This layer reduces the Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) value and keeps oxygen out of the packaging longer. This way, the flavors and aromas remain intact for much longer.”

“Our IML technology also won a few prizes. The high performance in terms of oxygen reduction in the packaging earned us the World Star Award 2019. On top of that, we also were awarded the ‘Best Part Design 2019’ by the In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA).

Neil Hellmann of Star Gate Innovations, added: “The cappuccino capsules are completely recyclable. And they can be sterilized at up to 118°C without deforming. To withstand the sterilization process, IML labels consisting of a special retort-proof O2 barrier film and custom printing were used.”