Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2 uses BASF plastic additives to protect roof

BASF’s plastic additives package has been used to help protect the roof at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2, with thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO) sheets produced by Wonpoong Corporation in South Korea under the brand name SuperGuard.

BASF says the additives package, comprising a light stabiliser from the Tinuvin range and an antioxidant from the Irgastab range, helps protect the TPO membranes from wear and tear resulting from extreme heat and light exposure.

The light stabiliser is based on BASF’s proprietary NOR-HALS (hindered amine light stabilizer) technology.

× Expand BASF BASF’s plastic additives package, comprising a light stabilizer from the Tinuvin® range and an antioxidant from the Irgastab® range, helps to protect the roof at Incheon Airport’s Terminal 2 from wear and resulting from extreme heat and light expo...

The stabilisers have a lower interaction with system components and acidic environmental contaminants than traditional HALS products, due to the NOR-HALS technology.

This helps retain the mechanical properties of TPO membranes to meet the demands of building owners.

“TPO roofing membranes produced with BASF’s polymer formulation and stabilisation can perform in some of the most extreme climate conditions and meet current roofing and waterproofing standards,” said Hermann Althoff, Senior Vice President, of BASF’s Performance Chemicals unit in Asia Pacific.

“Our stabilisers reduce production costs and make products last longer, and thereby help to conserve precious raw material.”

John Yu, Director of R&D at Wonpoong Corporation, added: “We tried solutions from other suppliers but got the best results with BASF’s technology. Now we are able to ensure the polymer’s UV resistance and provide our customers with more durable products.”