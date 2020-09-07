INEOS announces expansion of Recycl-IN range to include flexible packaging

× Expand INEOS

INEOS Olefins & Polymers has partnered with waste management company, Saica Natur, in a supply agreement for recycled LDPE and LLDPE.

INEOS says the long-term agreement will help to serve the growing demand for increased levels of recycled product in sustainable, virgin quality flexible packaging.

Through this partnership, INEOS Olefins & Polymers has been able to develop high-performance polyethylene Recycl-IN resins to meet the needs of converters, brand owners and retailers, to use more than 60 per cent recycled plastics in very demanding applications such as stretch and lamination films typically used in flexible pouches for detergent and personal care products.

This new addition to the Recycl-IN range is for use in flexible packaging and pushes technical boundaries by incorporating more than 60 per cent post-consumer recyclate (PCR).

Recycl-IN combines the recycled plastic with highly engineered virgin polymers. The result has properties equivalent to virgin materials, whilst meeting the demand for an increase in the use of recycled materials.

Rob Ingram, CEO INEOS Olefins & Polymers North Europe said of the expansion: “Together with Saica Natur we have the innovation, drive, know-how and capability to move towards a circular economy for plastics in flexible packaging.

“Saica are experts in recycling post-consumer plastic film. INEOS has the polymer science expertise to improve the quality, specification, and performance of the finished product. We are very pleased to add these new flexible packaging products to our Recycl-IN range.”

Victor Sanz, Director General of Saica Natur, added: ‘With this agreement, we are moving towards a circular economy model through the use of resources in a more sustainable and efficient way.

“Waste is transformed into a secondary raw material that will be then incorporated into new high-quality products. This is an example of commitment towards achieving a long-term sustainable growth.”