INEOS Styrolution’s high-grade polymer selected by leading global car manufacturer

INEOS Styrolution has announced its Luran S KR 2864C styrenic grade has been selected by a leading global car manufacturer for a windscreen A pillar body trim.

This is the first commercial application of the high-grade polymer with the new ColorForm technology, developed by KraussMaffei.

The ColorForm technology is a liquid in-mould painting of the thermoplastic body material, where the paint is injected directly between the mould and the part surface, with no second work step needed.

INEOS Styrolution’s Luran S KR 2864C is designed for exterior applications, particularly in the automotive industry and used with the ColorForm technology is scratch-resistant due to the polyurea coating, ensuring longer-lasting quality and sustainability.

Frank Krabbenborg, Technical Account Manager Automotive, Styrenics Specialties EMEA, INEOS Styrolution Netherlands, said: “It offers users a quick entry into processing of the future generation. It’s the next innovation, providing integrated processes for surface-coated components.”

Christophe Ginss, Sales Director Automotive EMEA with global coordination role, added: “The INEOS Styrolution materials are highly contributing to the aesthetics of the new generation of cars. Having close partnerships with embellishing technology providers allows us to develop solutions with extremely high quality requirements of our customers and of users.”