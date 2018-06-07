INEOS Styrolution’s Luran selected for new generation of refrigerators

Spa Condor Electronics has selected INEOS Styrolution’s SAN (styrene acrylonitrile copolymer) material for several transparent applications in its new refrigerators.

Spa Condor Electronics says when it sought a new material for trays, drawers and shelves in its new refrigerators, the company’s engineers were looking for a plastic that meets a list of requirements including scratch resistance, resistance to chemicals, surface quality, transparency and dimensional stability.

The material was chosen for its properties, as Luran offers good flowability, which makes it easy to process and work with.

A Spa Condor Electronics representative said: “We are very pleased with the performance of Luran. The quality and efficiencies in production really convinced us, that this is the best product for our needs. The material allows us to provide our customers with a high-quality solution.”

Chafik Salmi, Market Development Manager at INEOS Styrolution, added: “The cooperation with Spa Condor Electronics goes back a long time. We are passionate about our joint work in partnership with them as we have identified the best styrenic material for a given purpose.”

Luran is also used for healthcare applications, complying with EU and US food contact regulations.