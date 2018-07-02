INEOS Styrolution’s Novodur HH-112 selected for roof spoiler application

INEOS Styrolution has announced that its Novodur HH- 112 has been selected by a major European car manufacturer for the blow moulded roof spoiler.

Novodur HH-112 is an ABS material specifically designed for highest heat resistance and excellent stiffness.

INEOS Styrolution says its Novodur HH-112 has been selected as the material for the roof spoiler for several reasons, including heat performance, good paintability, Vicat softening temperature of 112 °C and melt rheology required for blow moulding processing.

The company adds that energy and cost savings are achieved taking advantage of the selected material solution.

The material offers the advantage of painting without pre-treatment like surface activation and the final application is manufactured in a single part vs multiple parts that must be assembled.

Eric Chambost, Key Account Manager at INEOS Styrolution, said: “Due to our long lasting relationship with the customer and the tier 1 supplying this part, an efficient technical cooperation drove to this interesting cost effective solution. With this Novodur HH112 using blow moulding technology, a high quality painted surface was achieved.”