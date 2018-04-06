INEOS Styrolution add new carbon look composite to its thermoplastic range

INEOS Styrolution has introduced a new carbon look composite, the StyLight Aesthetic S C245-1 to its thermoplastic composites range.

The new StyLight Aesthetic S C245-1 offers an area weight of 245 g/cm2 at a thickness per layer of 0.3mm, in comparison to the previous StyLight Aesthetic S C200-1 which delivered a surface quality at an area weight of 200 g/cm2 at a thickness per layer of 0.25mm.

Due to StyLight Aesthetic S C245-1 higher fibre density and greater area weight, this results in improved fibre alignment, which enhances the surface aesthetics of the material and the new fibres improve stiffness and rigidity.

INEOS Styrolution says it can be expected that the new StyLight will be selected for a series of new automotive interior and exterior applications for cars, including interior decorative trims, seat components, rear-view mirror caps, and exterior trims.

The new material has also been used in the sports, leisure and electronics industry, applications include mobile phone casings, loudspeaker cones, drones, sport helmets, bicycle parts and luggage.

Pierre Juan, VP Future Business and Innovation at INEOS Styrolution, is optimistic about the success of the new material: “We are working very closely on dozens of projects with our customers in various industries. Their feedback is very encouraging and we received initial certifications of the material for selected applications. We also took a closer look at various processing technologies to support our customers optimising industrial production of their solutions.”