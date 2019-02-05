INEOS Styrolution adds new grade for the healthcare industry

INEOS Styrolution has announced the introduction of its new Styroflex 4G80 grade.

Styroflex 4G80, an S-TPE (styrene thermoplastic elastomer), combines transparency, elasticity, and excellent processability making it suitable for extrusion applications.

The new grade is ideal for various medical tubing applications, ranging from use in traditional IV sets to more complex multi-layer tubing structures.

Key material properties include good bonding performance, kink resistance, clarity, and the ability to be processed on standard tubing extrusion equipment at superior processing rates when compared to other materials.

This combination of properties makes Styroflex 4G80 a suitable option for tubing applications that historically have been developed with different polymers.

“Styroflex 4G80 has been developed in close cooperation with some of our partners to ensure a market need was properly met. It was designed to meet the demanding needs for medical tubing, but also cater to the desires for some medical OEMs looking for an alternate solution to what is currently offered,” said Alexander Silvestre, Global Director, Healthcare.

“I would highly encourage anyone interested in next generation materials to take a closer look at our latest offering – or stop by at our booth at MD&M West.”

The material comes with INEOS Styrolution’s Essential HD Package (risk class 1 & 2).