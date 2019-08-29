INEOS Styrolution announces high-flow ABS grade

INEOS Styrolution has announced a new ABS grade as part of its Novodur family of ABS specialty copolymers.

The new material grade, Novodur P4XF, excels with a high flowablity and at the same time offers an attractive balance profile between flowability and impact strength.

Its product properties make the new grade the material of choice for large and complex applications in the household electronics industries, and contributes to improving their carbon footprint.

Large parts for air conditioning devices, vacuum cleaners, and coffee machine are some examples of targeted applications.

Artur Sokolowski, Sales Director for Household and Electronics EMEA, said: “Novodur P4XF is truly amazing. For large parts, it is an excellent alternative to many other materials.”

“Depending on what materials customers are using today, they will experience faster cycle times, shorter cooling times, a lower warpage, higher stiffness, higher surface quality, and scratch resistance and less dust attraction and electrostatic charge.”

“In addition, less injection pressure allows for smaller injection machines when using Novodur P4XF.”