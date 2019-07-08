INEOS Styrolution collaborates with Müller

INEOS Styrolution is collaborating with Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller to develop a circular solution for polystyrene based on chemical recycling.
The joint project between INEOS Styrolution and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller focuses on the use of polystyrene that is recycled via depolymerisation, a process that converts post- consumer polystyrene waste back to its monomers.
Yoghurt cups made of recycled polystyrene will have the identical properties as yoghurt cups made of conventional polystyrene.
INEOS Styrolution and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller have agreed on a phased approach with a lab-scale phase to start this year, a pilot-scale phase starting in 2020 and a commercial- scale phase in 2022.
Sven Riechers, Vice President Business Management, Standard Business EMEA at INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very excited to join forces with a leading market player like Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller. We are looking forward to a speedy and agile collaboration resulting in innovative solutions that may serve as an example in the industry.”