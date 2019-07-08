INEOS Styrolution collaborates with Müller

INEOS Styrolution is collaborating with Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller to develop a circular solution for polystyrene based on chemical recycling.

The joint project between INEOS Styrolution and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller focuses on the use of polystyrene that is recycled via depolymerisation, a process that converts post- consumer polystyrene waste back to its monomers.

Yoghurt cups made of recycled polystyrene will have the identical properties as yoghurt cups made of conventional polystyrene.

× Expand via shutterstock

INEOS Styrolution and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller have agreed on a phased approach with a lab-scale phase to start this year, a pilot-scale phase starting in 2020 and a commercial- scale phase in 2022.

Sven Riechers, Vice President Business Management, Standard Business EMEA at INEOS Styrolution, said: “We are very excited to join forces with a leading market player like Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller. We are looking forward to a speedy and agile collaboration resulting in innovative solutions that may serve as an example in the industry.”