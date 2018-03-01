INEOS Styrolution introduce scratch-resistant Luran HH-120 for automotive applications

Styrenics company, INEOS Styrolution, has announced the introduction of an enhanced copolymer grade that is expected to be attractive for automotive exterior applications.

The new material is an enhanced version of the company’s Luran High-Heat grade HH-120 with optimised scratch-resistance properties.

INEOS Styrolution’s high-heat materials have excellent material properties including dimensional stability, rigidity, stiffness, heat resistance, UV resistance and colour fastness.

Luran HH-120 has been optimised to meet the needs of OEM requirements related to improved scratch resistance.

“Research at INEOS Styrolution has led to an innovative new solution with balanced properties allowing easy processability and providing excellent material properties,” said Dr. Tobias Schulz, R&D Specialist, Global R&D.

“Luran High-Heat is a transparent base material allowing for an excellent colour depth including a rich deep-black or ‘piano-black’.”

Christophe Ginss, Sales Director Automotive EMEA with global coordination role at INEOS Styrolution, explained: “I expect the new Luran High-Heat solution to become the material of choice for many exterior applications in new automotive designs. The enhanced scratch-resistance fills a gap making Luran HH the perfect fit for demanding applications with a high gloss deep black surface.”

Existing automotive applications based on Luran HH include roof spoiler winglets and pillar trims.