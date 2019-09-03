INEOS Styrolution introduces new NAS XC grades

INEOS Styrolution has introduced new members of its NAS family of SMMA materials.

NAS XC and NAS AX UV are the latest additions to the portfolio, with XC being Xtra Clear, and XC UV being Xtra Clear with enhanced UV stability.

The material is designed for applications in need of ultra clarity and very low haze.

Electronics is considered to be the primary focus for NAS XC, with applications such as light guide panels potentially benefiting from the product properties.

NAS XC UV provides enhanced UV and high UV colour stability making it an ideal material for exterior and interior applications in the automotive industry.

It may also be used as a co-extruded later on a different material, making it a suitable material for a broad range of household and construction applications.

James Wang, Regional Industry Lead APAC Electronics & Household, said: “With the electronics industry having a production stronghold in Asia, I expect the new NAS XC to play an important role in this region.”