INEOS Styrolution to build a production site for its successful StyLight composite

INEOS Styrolution has announced it is planning to set up a new production site for its successful StyLight composite.

The establishment of a new production site reflects growing customer demand, and ever since its introduction at K Show in 2016, StyLight has caught the attention of designers globally in the automotive, electronics and sports industries.

The SAN based composite excels with a combination of structural stiffness, aesthetics, processability, dimensional stability, and a surface close to Class A.

Early development partnerships with the research institutes NMF and NMB were key to optimising the product properties and processing.

Further partnerships with Roctool and with ARRK Shapers has led to the full validation of StyLight according to the automotive interior specification of leading car manufacturers.

While INEOS Styrolution prioritises a location in Germany, a specific location for the new production site is yet to be defined, and the new site it planned to be operational in 2022.

Pierre Juan, Vice President for Future Business and Innovation at INEOS Styrolution, said: “Since the introduction of StyLight, we have dedicated significant resources on optimising material quality and product processing parameters.”

“Having followed the development of StyLight from the very beginning, I am excited to see the response of customers, and I am looking forward to the next step.”

Kevin McQuade, CEO at INEOS Styrolution, said: “The decision to build a production site for StyLight is part of a larger investment programme at INEOS Styrolution.”

“Recent activities such as the acquisition of polystyrene assets in China, construction of a new 100,000 tonne ASA plant in Texas, and the development of a new 50,000 tonnes ABS production line in France, demonstrates our continued commitment as the leading global styrenics supplier.”

“This investment is nevertheless outstanding as it gives birth to a brand new type of material, invented by INEOS Styrolution and offering our customers high performance and lightweight solutions.”