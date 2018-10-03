INEOS Styrolution wins Automotive Brand Contest award 2018

INEOS Styrolution has announced that its Luran S material was recognised as a winner in the category “Future, Mobility & Parts” in the 2018 Automotive Brand Contest.

A formal announcement was made at the “Mondial de l’Automobile” in Paris on October 2, 2018.

Luran S, an ASA (acrylonitrile styrene acrylate) polymer, allows for good product properties such as heat and chemical resistance, impact strength, and dimensional stability, offering solutions for a range of exterior automotive applications.

The company says today’s Luran S offers best-in-class UV stabilisation, delivering superior long-term performance when exposed to UV irradiation and heat.

Luran S has recently become the material of choice for newly designed front grills of cars around the world, as the material has proven to be the ideal basis for the hot stamping technology that allows for aesthetic effects.

In 2012, Luran S was approved by leading European automotive premium brands including Daimler, Opel and PSA and front grills in combination with hot stamping technology were developed soon afterwards.

Recent examples include a grill developed by the Chinese manufacturer Changan, by Peugeot and Hyundai.

“Luran S is over 50 years old, however, still a young material. A well-known global car manufacturer first developed unpainted front grills using Luran S, and it has been selected over the years for numerous other exterior parts such as mirror housings, trims and roof racks,” said Christophe Ginss, Sales Director Automotive EMEA with global coordination role at INEOS Styrolution.

“By avoiding additional chemical treatments like painting or plating, we offer a sustainable, cost- saving solution, as it is easier to recycle these parts now.”