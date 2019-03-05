Innovative R72 product added to Epsotech aerospace range

Epsotech’s UK plant, Epsotech UK, has successfully developed the new R72 engineered polymer sheet, a lightweight, tough, durable and flame-retardant sheet material for thermoforming, which is particularly suitable for aircraft seating applications.

R72 meets the stringent JAR25.853 specification and raises the Group’s aircraft application capabilities to a new level.

Greg Shaw, Managing Director of Epsotech UK, said: “We are delighted to have developed and added the R72 sheet to our product range, an already expansive range, which will now become even more robust. The addition of the R72 means that we are now capable of serving the well-established and innovative aircraft market in a more comprehensive manner.”

“Our new ability to meet the higher specification criteria, beyond our R57 product, will strengthen our position as a reputable European supplier who can meet our customers’ needs with short lead times, minimal order quantities and with an excellent technical team to back up specific requirements.”

Matthias von Buzay, CEO of Epsotech Group, said: “The R72 product offering is an important milestone on our growth path - I am particularly proud of our strong competences in the aerospace supply industry.”