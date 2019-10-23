Innovia and Wildcorn develop sustainable and fully recyclable pack

Innovia Films and German snack manufacturer Wildcorn have worked together to produce a fully recyclable and sustainable pack for its Wildcorn organic popcorn range.

The joint project to establish a new sustainable packaging standard began soon after the launch of Innovia’s Propafilm Strata high-barrier film, which achieved the Made for Recycling logo from Interseroh, an independent recycling and consulting company.

Alasdair McEwen, Global Product Manager for Packaging at Innovia Films, said: “This certification proves the recyclability of our new Strata BOPP film.”

“It has been designed to be a standalone mono-filmic solution, or to be used in laminate constructions to be ‘recycle ready’, or recyclable in countries which have the infrastructure to recycle polypropylene.”

Tobias Enhe, Founder of Wildcorn, said: “As a consumer goods company we are responsible for looking at the complete ecological impact of our product and packaging waste is one of the key challenges of our generation.”

“Today’s emphasis on a circular economy is very prominent so we decided to find a structure for our packaging that is fully recyclable while providing premium product protection.”

“Moving forwards, we plan to move all our products to the new sustainable format and continue the development of sustainable packaging.”