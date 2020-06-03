Innovia develops new range of highly functional recyclable BOPP films

Innovia Films is launching a new range of highly functional recyclable BOPP films named Encore.

Manufactured from renewable non-food based raw materials, the range will help to reduce the use of fossil based virgin raw materials.

The Encore packaging and labelling film range will have exactly the same properties as equivalent fossil based BOPP film - high clarity and gloss, high stiffness, excellent water vapour barrier and printability.

Encore has already been assessed by Interseroh an independent German recycling and consulting company, receiving their highest rating, confirming they are fully recyclable.

Steve Langstaff, Business Manager, Packaging, said: “We have calculated using our in-house Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) programme, that by using renewable polymer we can determine that Encore films offer reductions in carbon footprint*. The Encore film range has an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) using a mass balance approach. They are suitable for use in all market segments currently using BOPP films.”

“This represents the first step in our journey to produce more sustainable films, with the next step being products that contain recycled post-consumer content. We have agreements in place and hope to be able to launch the first of these in 2022.”

The first two grades of Encore film to be launched will be announced in the coming weeks, one will be a low temperature heat seal film for packaging and one for pressure sensitive labelling applications.