Innovia Films design squeezable facestock films

Producer of biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films, Innovia Films, has added new downgauged grades to its squeezable label facestock range, Rayoface.

By switching from PE85 to Innovia’s BOPP clear and white films, CZFA51 and WZFA51, customers can save money and time, says Innovia.

The squeezable film gives applications a perfect gloss for shelf appeal and no-label look.

Squeezable films are popular in Home and Personal Care sector as labels produced from these films maintain their consistency and quality throughout the life of the container no matter the format.

Rayoface squeezable facestock films are ideal for Home and Personal Care applications.

“We have researched the benefits that can be gained by switching from PE85 and they are substantial. As our films are thinner, the printer will get more square meters per reel, which means more printed labels per reel and increased up-time on press. It reduces the number of reels required by up to 60 per cent, effectively decreasing the number of pallets and the storage space required by half. This results in less packaging and reel handling costs. The reduction in label material weight means that transport and logistics carbon footprint can be reduced by up to 45 per cent. We believe this is an excellent opportunity to save time and money,” explained Richard Southward, Global Product Manager of labels at Innovia Films.

“The added bonus is that they are also food contact compliant under FDA and EU regulations and offer game-changing branding impact with their unprecedented clarity.”