Innovia Films launches thinner non PVC graphic arts film

Innovia Films has extended its existing BOPP graphic arts film range with the introduction of down gauged Rayoart high clarity white films.

The 60µm (360 gauge) films are now 33 per cent thinner than the company’s existing graphic films, retaining high conversion stability during adhesive lamination and printing.

As these UV stabilised products provide up to two years outdoor usage, based on QUV testing, they are ideal for indoor and short term outdoor applications.

Innovia Films Blank Bus Stop Billboard Mockup Innovia's new thinner BOPP films provide up to two years UV protection.

These Rayoart films can be printed by flexographic, screen, UV inkjet and low temperature Latex inkjet processes, making them a suitable alternative to calendared PVC.

The films are easy to apply or remove at both high and low temperatures and are fitting for flat and simple curved graphic applications or pressure sensitive label applications requiring extended outdoor usage.

Richard Southward, Global Product Manager, Labels, said: “Where branding is important throughout the life of the graphic, these robust films will deliver.”