Innovia Films to focus on high barrier materials

Innovia Films says it is refocusing its research and development efforts on high barrier materials due to substantial investment in new assets.

The company will produce a range of new Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) products with optimum barrier performance.

High barrier metallised films will be the first to market, followed by AlOx clear high barrier films and coextruded oxygen barrier films.

Innovia's new high barrier films will extend the shelf life of a range of products.

“We are very close to bringing these assets on stream and have already been working hard to develop new films that will help to extend the shelf life of a range of products, thereby reducing food waste,” said Stephen Langstaff, Global Business Manager, Packaging.

“What is also exciting is that we will be developing options that will allow pack simplification, by removing/replacing layers within lamination materials that restrict recycling. They will also assist in the production of mono layer materials for different applications that will enable them to be more easily recycled and be included in circular economy packaging design processes.”

Discussions under non-disclosure agreements with key brands are already under way to establish opportunities and map out specific requirements.