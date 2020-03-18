Innovia launches embossable BOPP film Rayoface mBoss

Innovia Films has launched its Rayoface mBoss, and BOPP film that has been especially engineered to offer long-lasting premium embossing performance.

Rayoface mBoss has a high level of opacity, even when wet, and is suitable for use with a wide range of inks and foils as well as textured varnishes.

Richard Southward, Global Product Manager for Labels at Innovia, said: “It offers increased shelf appeal and consumer engagement through bold tactile features, as well as the eye-catching print and foiling capability of the paper-like surface.”

“At 130 micron, it has a premium feel and offers high conversion and labelling efficiencies due to its exceptional dimensional stability.”

“Third part trials have demonstrated the longevity and robustness of the embossed features through the supply chain, ensuring the on-shelf impact and brand experience that Rayoface mBoss can generate.”