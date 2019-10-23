INOVYN launches world’s first commercially available grade of bio-attributed PVC

INOVYN has launched its latest generation of PVC under the brand name BIOVYN, becoming the world’s first commercial producer of bio-attributed PVC using a supply chain fully certified by The Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB).

Manufactured in Germany, BIOVYN is made using a bio-attributed ethylene, a renewable feedstock derived from biomass that does not compete with the food chain.

BIOVYN is certified by RSB as delivering a 100 per cent substitution of fossil feedstock in its production system, enabling a greenhouse gas saving of over 90 per cent compared to conventionally produced PVC.

INOVYN’s choice of an RSB-certified feedstock also demonstrates its commitment to working within the emerging bio-economy, adding to the extremely strong sustainability credentials of BIOVYN.

Filipe Constant, Business Director at INOVYN, said: “Through our sustainability programme we are developing a new generation of PVC grades that meet both the rigorous product quality and performance needs of our customers, whilst moving us closer towards a circular, carbon-neutral economy for PVC.”

“Driven by the increasing global focus on the circular economy, there is a growing demand for a specialist, renewable PVC that decouples its production from the conventional use of virgin fossil feedstocks. BIOVYN meets that demand.”

“BIOVYN demonstrates that we can substitute the use of virgin fossil feedstocks without compromising the unique product qualities such as durability, flexibility, and recyclability that make PVC one of the most widely used, sustainable plastics in the world.”