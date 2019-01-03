Intertronics introduces Fisnar 50ml cartridge dispenser

Intertronics is distributing the Fisnar DTD50 multi-ratio 2K dispense tool.

The pneumatically-controlled dispenser can help manufacturers improve precision when dispensing two component materials with 50ml side-by-side cartridges.

It is the industry’s lightest 50ml multi dispense tool, weighing around 280g.

Due to its lightweight and durable design, this makes it ideal for handheld use and it can also be used in automation or fitted to a robot for hands-free dispensing.

The tool is suitable for all 50ml cartridges, configured to dispense 1:1 and 2:1 ratio material and manufacturers can also convert the tool to dispense 4:1 and 10:1 ratio material using an included piston.

“Traditionally, two-part adhesives in 50ml cartridges are dispensed using a manual dispensing gun. This equipment is inexpensive and efficient when manufacturers sample a material or only require it in small quantities,” said explained Peter Swanson, Managing Director of Intertronics.

“However, using manual dispensing tools on a larger production scale can cause operator fatigue and repetitive strain injury (RSI). Manufacturers can invest in the Fisnar DTD50 to help improve accuracy and consistency during large scale production, while alleviating the symptoms of RSI.”