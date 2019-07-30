Investment boosts recycling capacity for Axion Polymers

Further investment in Axion Polymers’ Manchester-based plastics recycling facility has increased waste processing capacity, as well as extrusion capability of its 100 per cent recycled polymer grades, in the first phase of its continuing investment in the plant development.

Additional equipment has been purchased and installed at its Shredder Waste Advanced Processing Plant (SWAPP), at Trafford Park, which has ‘de-bottlenecked’ part of the process.

As a result, the plant capacity has improved by over 30 per cent per month, allowing increased volumes of auto shredder residue from end-of-life vehicles and Waste Electronic and Electrical Equipment (WEEE) to be processed into its high-quality Axpoly recycled PP and ABS grades.

The greater processing capacity translates into a 20 per cent increase in recycled polymers produced per month, enabling Axion to satisfy increased demand from the construction and automotive sectors for these materials.

Laura Smith, Axion Polymers Commercial Operations Manager, said: “Our customers benefit from our secure source of infeed materials, and means we can now satisfy more customer orders.”

“Because of the process modifications we have made, we are now able to supply greater volumes of Axpoly PP and ABS grades every month.”

Judith Clayman, Axion’s General Manager, said: “The investment in the SWAPP plant shows Axion’s commitment to continuously improve and optimise its unique process for recovering materials from end-of-life vehicles and mixed WEEE appliances.”