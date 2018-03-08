Inxide Release next-gen Bandy sticks with lightweight composite TeXtreme

Swedish composites specialist INXIDE has collaborated with Eventsport and Sweden’s top players in the winter sport bandy to make its ‘Release’ series of bandy sticks.

Bandy is the forerunner to ice-hockey, though played with a ball on a much larger rink. It was invented in Cambridgeshire in the late 19th century but now enjoys great popularity across Scandinavia. Inxide worked with the elite players to make new bandy sticks, reinforced with its TeXtreme composite.

Anders Holmkvist, Research Manager at Inxide, said: ”Through our partnership with TeXtreme we were able to integrate their high performance material into our new Release stick. By adding TeXtreme, we reduced the weight while optimising the correct dampening, balance and flex properties. Since the beginning of the project, we knew that we wanted to work with TeXtreme. We have seen the difference TeXtreme Technology has made in ice hockey sticks and floorball sticks which both use the unique qualities of TeXtreme.”

Jens Öberg, CEO of Eventsport, said: “We’re proud of how this next generation of sticks turned out. Our partnership with INXIDE and TeXtreme has made it possible to move from the traditional wooden stick to a composite stick, which is quite new in bandy. It will not only help the players performance on the ice, it will also reduce the amount of sticks used during a season.”

TeXtreme Spread Tow carbon reinforcements are a unique kind of composite reinforcement to reduce weight and improve mechanical properties of products. Many sports have used TeXtreme, from Formula 1 racing, the Americas Cup in sailing, advanced aerospace applications, and cycling. In addition, the National Hockey League players use sticks reinforced by this carbon fibre technology.