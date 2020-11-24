Jindal Films starts production on sustainable packaging innovation for Europe

Jindal Films is now producing its latest sustainable packaging innovation, Ethy-Lyte BOPE films, in Europe, following increased demand from a broad range of customers in the region.

Ethy-Lyte bi-axially oriented, high density polyethylene (BOPE) films enable the creation of fully recyclable mono-PE packaging solutions, designed to replace OPET or OPA films in lamination with PE sealant films.

Ethy-Lyte is based on a breakthrough technology enabled by an advanced bi-axial orientation process that transforms polyethylene into a range of films which deliver outstanding heat resistance and excellent mechanical and optical properties for exceptional printing, converting, packaging performance and product protection.

Laminated with PE sealants, it creates fully recyclable mono-PE packaging structures that are compatible with existing and expected future recycling streams.

“Guidelines from CEFLEX and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF) recommend that polyolefin containing laminates should not include, amongst others, paper, PET, nylon, and aluminum foil to enable efficient sorting and mechanical recycling. Innovations such as Ethy-Lyte™ will help the industry meet increasing demand across Europe for ’designed for recycling’ mono-material solutions,” said Mirek Tokaj, Marketing Director at Jindal Films.

“Ethy-Lyte™ can play a significant role in shifting the packaging industry from using laminates that are difficult to recycle to PE-rich laminates that are ’recycle-ready’ for current or future sorting and recycling streams.”