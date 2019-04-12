Johns Manville launches new NCF-6 and CR-6 composites series for structural automotive applications

Johns Manville (JM) has showcased its advanced composites technology, including its OS-6 series and the newly released NCF-6 and CR-6 series, at the recently held JEC World 2019 show in Paris.

The OS-6 series is an AP Nylon Composites Sheet reinforces with continuous woven fabric and impregnated using JM proprietary technology with complete fibre impregnation to enhance impact resistance, strength, and stiffness in thermoplastic composites.

The new CR-6 series combines formability with excellent impact resistance through a chopped roving (CR) reinforcement.

This innovative product enables a range of high formability applications for thermoplastic sheets with quasi isotropic properties.

The new NCF-6 series is reinforced with high-density continuous non-crimp fabric not conventionally possible with organosheets.

This leading-edge product will offer superior strength, stiffness, and impact resistance in structural applications.

Matthew Walp, Composites Business Leader at Johns Manville, said: “JM is creating a platform of nylon thermoplastic composite sheets using our innovative in-situ polymerisation technology.”

“In addition to our OS-6 series introduced in years past, our new CR-6 and NCF-6 series increase design flexibility by providing product designers a collection of materials to realise light-weighting that will expand the use of composites in automotive and other light-weighting markets.”

“Our thermoplastic composite sheets combine exceptional properties, short cycle times, and recyclability at a cost that will drive increased adoption of composites.”