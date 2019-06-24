JSP expands range of material with new grade ARPRO 5152 ESDP

JSP has launched a new higher density ESDP grade ARPRO 5152 ESDP, ideal for the protection of electro-sensitive goods in the automotive and manufacturing industries.

The product protects from electrostatic discharge with a permanent surface resistance of less than 108Ω, promoting rapid static decay to protect against sparking.

This specified resistance is maintained for more than five years.

ARPRO 5152 ESDP is a complementary product to ARPRO 5135 ESDP, and both ESDP products are ideal for the protection of electro-sensitive goods, so a typical use for these grades is reusable transport trays.

ARPRO 5152 ESDP offers additional structural strength to ARPRO 5135 ESDP, meaning it can be used to transport heavier electro-sensitive goods.